Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, September 21st

Justin Trudeau will remain the Prime Minister of Canada after winning a minority government in the 44th election. The results are pretty similar to what we saw in the 2019 election, with the majority of Alberta voting Conservative. Former City Councillor George Chahal has won his riding in Calgary Skyview for the Liberals.

Students at the University of Calgary and Mount Royal will have easy access to the COVID19 shot this week. Mobile vaccination buses will be outside of the Taylor Family Digital Library today and Between the library and East Buildings at MRU tomorrow and Thursday. Both campuses are requiring proof of vaccine for students to attend in person classes. 4600 new COVID cases were diagnosed in Alberta over the weekend.

A Calgary Brewery has won Brewery of the Year at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards! The Establishment Brewing Company in SE Calgary only opened two years ago and are already forces in the brewing industry. They also won other awards for their brews Erlton Street 2.0, Funkmorphosis, Ruby, my Dear and Born to Run. Give them a follow!

Billie Eilish is teaming up with Nike to drop a pair of Air Jordans. Billie revealed the new kicks in her Instagram post yesterday saying she's "SO excited" for the release.

"I’ve always loved @jumpman23 🥰," Eilish says, "and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion."

The new Eilish-Air Jordan collab is a lime green Air Jordan 1 KO that has her signature Blohsh logo on the tongue of the shoe.

There are also the Jordan 15s -- Eilish's favorite -- that will come in a tan shade. Both pairs are "100% vegan with over 20% recycled material."

JoJo Siwa made Dancing with the Stars History last night! She and dancing partner Jenna Johnson became the first same sex pairing to compete together on dancing competition. The danced the Quickstep to Jet’s “Are You Going To Be My Girl” and earned them the highest score of the night a 29 out of 40.

Happy Birthday to Jason Derulo! Usually when it's someone's birthday they're GIVEN treats, but Jason is giving us the treat inspo! Check out this latest baking video, the magical rainbow bowl made of popcorn!!