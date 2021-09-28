Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, September 28th

The City of Calgary has fined two businesses for failing to comply with new vaccine passport regulations. One business was given a $200 ticket for not displaying the signage around proof of vaccination requirements, and another $500 ticket for failing to check customers' proof of immunization. The city will not identify the businesses but say there has been a stream of complaints and they are investigating each one.

R. Kelly has been found guilty on all counts in of his Sex Crimes Trial. Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented three of the six victims who testified, called him the “worst predator she’s ever pursued”. He was found guilty for 9 federal counts including racketeering, sex crimes, human trafficking, obstruction of justice and kidnapping.

We’re learning more shocking details about the lengths Britney Spears’s dad went to control her. Britney’s lawyer has co-signed claims made by a private investigator who alleges Britney’s dad had her cell phone hacked AND her bedroom bugged. Her attorney stepped up demands for the swift suspension of Britney’s father from his role as her guardian in a letter to the judge preceding a major hearing tomorrow.

The Met Gala was a couple weeks ago and one of the most memorable fashion statements of the night was worn by ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. Everyone joked that they were wearing blankets, and it turns out that is EXACTLY what was happening. Now the original owner of the blanket ASAP Rocky was wearing has come forward and the story is SO precious.