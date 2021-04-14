Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, April 14th

COVID Numbers continue to rise drastically in the province, with Calgary’s numbers the most shocking. There are now nearly 7000 active cases in the city, compared to almost half that in Edmonton. The number of patients in the hospital has gone up by 100 in the last week and Dr. Hinshaw hinted that if we stay on this trajectory, more health restrictions will be likely in the next week.

Small Businesses have been hit especially hard during the pandemic, but there’s more financial relief on the way. Any business with less than 500 employees who lost 30% or more because of the shut downs will be able to apply for $10,000 as part of the Small and Medium Business Relaunch Program. And now, new businesses that opened between March of 2020 and March of this year will now also qualify for support.

Country Thunder has been cancelled for 2021. The massive Country Music festival was supposed to take place the weekend of August 19th, but because of the uncertainty of the US/Canadian border and all the artists and crew that would need to cross it, the festival has decided to call things off for the second summer in row. Organizers say that anyone who bought a ticket for this summer will be able use it for the 2022 festival.

Due to continued uncertainty surrounding the border closure, the 2021 Country Thunder music festival has been rescheduled for August 19-21, 2022. https://t.co/BK3RPrtmnW — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 14, 2021

Things got real intense between Kevin and Randall on This is Us last night. I mean, things are always intense, but the brothers had some really tough conversations. It was such a fantastic episode, which is why this news crushed us that much more. The show is on hiatus. Again. For another month. UGH. And then they’ll air the last three episodes of the season. I know it’s all due to pandemic delays and such, but is anyone else having a tough time getting as invested as you’ve gotten in past seasons with all the stopping and starting? Plus, there’s the issue of my tear ducts getting backed up because I’m missing one of my guaranteed cries of the week! HA!

Thankfully, Grey’s Anatomy has been really consistent with airing their episodes, but that show’s future is up in the air too! AH! TV STRESS!

Some major news from Bachelor Nation this morning. Former Bachelor Star Colton Underwood has come out as gay. In an interview with Good Morning America, a visibly emotional Underwood said that it's something he came to terms with earlier this year and has been processing it since then. He also says he's the happiest he's ever been. Colton got engaged to Cassie Randolph following his 2019, but they broke up in May of 2020.

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

.@colton tells @robinroberts that coming out as gay has made him closer to God: “I used to pray for Him to change me and ... [now] I can actually have faith and go into church and be present and not have it be conditional on this.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/e8LwmmtPFy — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

Today is Children's Alopecia Day and we highlight two precious sisters celebrating today for a couple of different reasons! Meet Evelyn and Cadence!