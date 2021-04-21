iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday April 21st

edmonton rescue

Calgary’s Walk In Immunization Site was overwhelmed by long line ups of people seeking the Astra Zenneca Vaccine. It was the first day it was made available to people as young as 40 and the new age group turned up BIG TIME hitting capacity for the day just an hour after opening. Last week the site was running at only 40% of appointments being booked up. Some people were turned away but a ton of people were turned away while AHS says 20,000 Calgarians booked appointments for the shot yesterday.

 

 

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he was facing in the death of George Floyd. Thousands of people gathered at the convenience store where Floyd was killed nearly a year ago to pay tribute to him and honour him following the verdict. Chauvin will be sentenced in 8 weeks.

 

 

 

 

A crazy scene in Edmonton yesterday! Rescue crews responded to a call about a dog...DRIVING. The dog was alone in a vehicle and apparently shifted it to neutral and the car started rolling down the road. No word on what kind of dog, but SOMEHOW in this world of everything being captured on video, there is zero footage of this kicking around! The dog was rescued safely. 

Apple hosted its spring event yesterday and announced some new products!  New iPads and iMacs are on the way and if you’re someone who’s constantly losing your phone, they’re also introducing something called AirTags, a tracking device you can put on your gear. They also unveiled a new PURPLE iPhone 12 and it is sooo majestic!

Whoa, you might want to sit down for this news… A Magic Mike Competition show is coming to HBO Max later this year. The unscripted reality show will feature 10 men competing for a cash prize and a chance to perform at the Magic Mike Live stage show in Las Vegas! Channing Tatum is listed as one of the executive producers of the series.

