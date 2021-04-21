Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday April 21st

Calgary’s Walk In Immunization Site was overwhelmed by long line ups of people seeking the Astra Zenneca Vaccine. It was the first day it was made available to people as young as 40 and the new age group turned up BIG TIME hitting capacity for the day just an hour after opening. Last week the site was running at only 40% of appointments being booked up. Some people were turned away but a ton of people were turned away while AHS says 20,000 Calgarians booked appointments for the shot yesterday.

UPDATE: Calgary walk-in vaccination site reaches daily capacity limit at Telus Convention Centre: #COVID19AB https://t.co/W6eR0mfLlE — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 20, 2021

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he was facing in the death of George Floyd. Thousands of people gathered at the convenience store where Floyd was killed nearly a year ago to pay tribute to him and honour him following the verdict. Chauvin will be sentenced in 8 weeks.

Almost a year ago, this is the intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths. This is what it looked like today after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all charges. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/0L28wkponz — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 21, 2021

'A watershed moment': Canadians react to Derek Chauvin verdict https://t.co/IDpuEjdjve pic.twitter.com/3vGaqOhJmr — CTV News (@CTVNews) April 21, 2021

A crazy scene in Edmonton yesterday! Rescue crews responded to a call about a dog...DRIVING. The dog was alone in a vehicle and apparently shifted it to neutral and the car started rolling down the road. No word on what kind of dog, but SOMEHOW in this world of everything being captured on video, there is zero footage of this kicking around! The dog was rescued safely.

Driving dog rescued from moving car in west Edmonton: EFRShttps://t.co/PcFI9oM8qb — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) April 20, 2021

Apple hosted its spring event yesterday and announced some new products! New iPads and iMacs are on the way and if you’re someone who’s constantly losing your phone, they’re also introducing something called AirTags, a tracking device you can put on your gear. They also unveiled a new PURPLE iPhone 12 and it is sooo majestic!

Apple has announced a new purple colour variant for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Click on the link below for pre-order and availability details. #AppleEvent2021 #AppleEvent #iPhone12 #iPhone12minihttps://t.co/Wk7aFcpAJA pic.twitter.com/ZW0UTS6mXr — Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 20, 2021

Whoa, you might want to sit down for this news… A Magic Mike Competition show is coming to HBO Max later this year. The unscripted reality show will feature 10 men competing for a cash prize and a chance to perform at the Magic Mike Live stage show in Las Vegas! Channing Tatum is listed as one of the executive producers of the series.