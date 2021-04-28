Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, April 28th

Vaccine eligibility has expanded in Alberta again. Now, even younger people will be able to get the Pfizer shot. People born between 2006 and 2009 with underlying health conditions can now sign up for the immunization, which is welcome news for parents especially with case counts being so high for people under 19.

And more in expanding the number of people who can get vaccinated: Calgary Firefighters are now allowed to get the vaccine after initially being left off the province’s list of eligible works. They respond 30,000 medical events a year and expose themselves to so much!

The city announced 73 million dollars in funding to help people through COVID. The money will go towards vaccination centres, adaptive roadways, patios, affordable housing and PPE.

We’ll soon have to pay to enjoy hiking trails and camping areas in Kananaskis. It’ll now cost you $15 a day or you can buy a $90 annual pass to visit the area. Last year was a record breaking year and unfortunately there was a lot of damage done from people parking along the road and a tons of clean up needed, so these new fees will apparently help pay for that.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have started an Instagram page for their precious little pup! Tarzan the Golden Retriever has been capturing our hearts for awhile now after Mendes and Cabello adopted him last summer, so clearly he deserves a page just for him and all his adorable photos!

And here’s your inspiration to learn a new trick at home! Check out the mad skills of your new favourite viral video maker that we featured on CTV Morning Live this morning!