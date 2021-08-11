iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, August 11th

RossAndRachel

With classes starting in just a couple weeks, the U of C has announced that they will not be requiring proof of vaccination from students this fall and will also not be making masks mandatory but will be encouraging them. According to a survey, around 90% of all staff and students are vaccinated or plan to before the start of the fall semester. The University’s president does say they will be closely monitoring things, will bring in measures if needed and will be doing rapid testing in residences and on sports teams. 

 

 

*

*
*

OH. MY. GOD. We can’t even handle this rumour, but there’s major buzz about one of our favourite TV couples of all time becoming a reality. Word is…that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are DATING?!?!?! Sources say the couple started texting after the Friends Reunion Special and last weekend David flew from New York to LA to stay with Jennifer where they were also spotted getting cozy at a vineyard. First Beniffer and now Ross and Rachel?! Is this how we right the world! By returning to 2004?! Because I’m more than okay with that.

*

*
*

 

 

 

 

*

*
*

This is pretty cool! Calgary based Landmark Cinemas is launching a new rewards program to encourage people to get back out to the movies! There’s three tiers including a free points system that will earn you free food and drinks and a membership option that for $9.99 a month will get you a free movie admission every month and discounts for guests!

 

 

*

*

*

 Avocado's are one of the toughest foods to get into, but thanks to Tik Tok, there's a life hack that shows us the easiest way to peel and pit them!

 

@_mynameischo Tag @partyshirt so they can see if this CAP or FACT! #sushi#chef#foodtiktok#foryou#apronsquad ♬ In Da Club - Instrumental Hip Hop Beats Crew

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com