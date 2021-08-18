Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, August 18th

The University of Calgary and the University of Lethbridge have announced that they’ll be launching a rapid testing program this semester. Anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated will have to have routine rapid tests. The universities are also making masks mandatory in places with 6 feet of distance isn’t possible, so most classrooms and labs.

There’s another outbreak going on in Alberta. Doctors say levels of Syphilis are raging out of control in the province, with rates higher than they’ve been since the 1940’s, before antibiotics were used to treat the virus.

We got the rain we’ve all be hoping for over the last couple of days, but I don’t think any of us asked for snow. Okay, maybe at the ski hills they did. Nakiska Ski Area tweeted photos of a pretty good dusting of snow on their hill yesterday and lots of people who were in Kananaskis posted photos of snow along the highways.

We’re getting our first look at the new versions of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the upcoming season of The Crown. Dominic West who you know from the show The Affair is playing Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debecki from Tenet and Guardians of The Galaxy will play Princess Diana. The actors who played the roles of the Prince and Princess in their early days of marriage both won a ton of acting awards, so these two have a lot to live up to! The new season doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but speculation is that it’ll be out early 2022.