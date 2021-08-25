iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, August 25th

Dentisy

Calgary police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent attack on a woman that they believe was hate-motivated. It happened on 1st and 8th ave when a man grabbed a woman by the arm and demanded she give him her coffee. She tried to get away from the man but he kept following her before pushing her. When she dropped her coffee he began yelling racial slurs before walking away. If you know who this person is, you can get in touch with police.

 

We’re just over two weeks away from The Calgary Expo returning for the first time since 2019! They gave an update yesterday saying that while they hope all the superheroes attending wear their capes, they also want everyone to wear their masks. Masks will be ma at all times except while eating and drinking while stationary. This applies to everyone ages two and older.

 

Team Canada has won two medals in the Paralympic Games! Keely Shaw has brought home a Bronze in Cycling in the women’s C4 Individual Pursuit. Aurelie Rivard captured the bronze medal in the Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 Final! GO CANADA GO!  

 

 

 

There's been some super interesting Kanye West news this week, although I suppose you could say that any week! First, we saw that he's rebuilding his childhood home in the middle of Chicago's Soldier's Stadium to host his next listening party at. Let's be honest, if we all had the chance to rebuild a replica of our childhood home wherever we want, we would!

 

Then, yesterday it was revealed that he's legally applied to change his name to Ye. No first, middle, last name, Just Ye! 

 

 

A dentist on Tik Tok is sharing when we should be brushing our teeth in the morning! If you're an after breakfast brusher, you may want to change that up! 

@annapetersondental What do you do? 🦷 #UnfoldChallenge #fyp #dentistry #lgbtq #JDVaporMaxShuffle ♬ Inspiration - WavebeatsMusic

 

