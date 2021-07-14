Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, July 14th

The City of Calgary is under another heat warning. We’ll be hitting 31 today and highs between 29 and 33 for the next few days. This heatwave should be a little bit easier to handle- apparently we won’t be under a so called “heat dome” like we were last time, which prevented it from cooling down at night. So while it’ll be super hot at night, we’ll be seeing normal low temps overnight! Those of us without air-conditioning will be fine to never be under a “heat dome” again! HA!

It's going to be a scorcher at the Calgary Stampede for Day 6! Today is Community Day at the grounds and all kids get in for free. There’s also a few free pancake breakfasts happening on the grounds. You do have to register online for the free admission and breakfasts. Danko Jones is at Nashville North and LOUD FREAKING LUXURY are at the Badlands Music Festival at Knoxville’s.

The prep for the filming of the HBO Series the Last of Us has begun in Fort McLeod. The main drag of the Southern Alberta town is undergoing a bit of a makeover before production starts including the changing on businesses and the raising of American Flags. The town’s Barbershop gets to keep it’s name, getting to appear in the massive series and Don, the owner, is super stoked that his businesses gets to be in the spotlight. Production will be starting before the end of July.

Britney Spear’s Conservatorship case is back in court today. Three weeks ago we heard Britney speak out for the first time about the atrocities she suffered under the control of her dad and lawyers. In addition to not having any access to her finances, she also revealed she doesn’t even have control of her own body or rights to her reproduction. Today Britney is requesting a new lawyer that she herself has finally chosen. Word is it’s a high profile celebrity prosecutor who has represented Steven Spielburg and Julia Louis Dreyfus in the past.

