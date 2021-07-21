Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, July 21st

Another hazy morning in Calgary as smoke from wildfires in the provinces surrounding us continues to blow in, thankfully our air quality is sitting at 3 or low risk so it’s not SUPER bad.

Meanwhile, the situation for our neighbours in BC is getting super bad. The province has declared a state of emergency as wildfires continue to burn out of control. There are nearly 300 fires in the province right now, with a few more popping up near Shushwap Lake and Three Valley Lake near the TransCanada Highway. Firefighters from Alberta and The US are going in to help with no help from the weather as hot and dry conditions are forecast to continue.

Another guest for the Calgary Expo has been announced. Zachary Quinto, best known for playing Spock in the most recent Star Trek movies as well as starring in Heroes and American Horror Story, will be making his way to the event in September. He joins the already announced guest list that includes Ron Perlman of Sons of Anarchy, Brendan Fraser and more. There are still tickets available!

It’s only logical to be excited about this guest. Everyone’s favorite Vulcan is making an ULTRA RARE appearance in Calgary! Meet Zachary Quinto AKA Spock at CALGARY EXPO: LIMITED EDITION! Live long and prosper…and get your tickets TODAY! https://t.co/u6IMUGJPwU pic.twitter.com/rR58YIUgNT — Calgary Expo (@Calgaryexpo) July 20, 2021

Team Canada is already in action in Tokyo this morning even though the opening ceremony isn't until Friday. Our women's softball team beat Mexico this morning and the women's soccer team tied with Japan. Things are a little tense in Olympic Village as 67 COVID cases are now connected to the games including athletes and crew. The head of the organizing committee says they won't rule out cancelling the games if cases continue to spike.

With the Olympics kicking off on Friday we’re getting a nice Pre-Olympic treat in the form of the Jonas Brothers showing down against each other in Olympic events in what looks like the greatest show of sibling rivalry of all time!

1️⃣ week to go until the @jonasbrothers chase their #OlympicDreams… Which Jonas are you rooting for⁉️ pic.twitter.com/9xgjjdfhpb — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 14, 2021

Dolly Parton is ICONIC and just keeps getting better with age! In her latest Instagram Post she proved that the spark is still going in her marriage of 57 years and also that she still looks amazing as a Playboy Bunny!