Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, July 28th

The Calgary Stampede has revealed how many people they believe contracted COVID at the event. Organizers say 71 confirmed cases have been connected to the grounds for a pretty low percentage of people who went. Medical experts say it’s still about a week too early to say the total tally since we’re not quite two weeks passed the event. Calgary has increased to up over 700 active cases in the last week after a few weeks of declining cases.

The Calgary Stampede wasn't the super-spreader event people feared it might be, according to a statement released by the Stampede Tuesday. @Halfstep https://t.co/N6g0UupEWN — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) July 28, 2021

Team Canada swimmer Penny Oleksiak is officially the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all times for the Summer Olympics! She won bronze in the pool last night, securing Canada’s 9th medal. She is tied with Speed Skater Clara Hughes for winning the most medals for Team Canada. It’s so much fun watching Penny swim! The Canadian women continue to bring in the hardware winning all 9 medals so far.

Penny Oleksiak ties the record for the most decorated Olympian in Canadian history 🥉 pic.twitter.com/YJ6NsmIV5m — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 28, 2021

USA Gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Team Gymnastics competition. While it wasn’t clear at first and many people thought she was out for a physical injury, it turns out Simone is struggling mentally and has decided to put her mental health first. Simone said (via CNN), “Whenever you get in a high-stress situation you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellbeing.”

“We have to protect our body and our mind,” she continued. “It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head.” While she’s taken a lot of criticism online for her decision with some saying she should forge on to represent her country, her Team and her sponsors including The Gap are supporting her decision.

Simone Biles update:



While Team USA did not immediately explain why Biles was pulled, NBC's John Roethlisberger relayed: "We've just been told that, with regards to Simone withdrawing, it is not injury-related. It is a mental issue that Simone is having."https://t.co/be9LZmWgn7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 27, 2021

Well, @calm does it again with their $30k donation to Women’s Sports Foundation in honor of Simone Biles’ 30 medals and her commitment to her own mental health.



This is how you do it. pic.twitter.com/VVV586yS6A — Amber Naslund (@AmberCadabra) July 28, 2021

The Ghostbusters Afterlife Trailer finally dropped yesterday and it looks AMAZING! It’s super fun watching it to point out all the Calgary and Southern Alberta Spots. With the help of the friends on our Facebook page we know it features the grain elevator in the town of Dorothy, Main Street Crossfield and the Walmart in Deerfoot City! And of course it features a very handsome Paul Rudd!

He came out here for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/MGwhEbyqAW — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) July 27, 2021

Lay's is really messing with our minds and has announced some new cross over flavours! They're teaming up with Doritos to launch a Cool Ranch Flavour and Funions!

Today on the show we're talking about why you're almost famous and we heard from a friend of ours who went super viral on Tik Tok! Check out Carissa's life hack for keeping toasty warm while camping!