Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, June 23rd

Dr Deena Hinshaw has announced that next week will be her final Live COVID Update unless there are necessary updates to be made. She announced 57 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.4% and there are only 1700 active cases in all of Alberta. Dr. Hinshaw added that while health restrictions will be lifted next Thursday, some precautions will stay in place such as masks being mandatory in long term care and hospitals, as well as on transit, cabs and in rideshares.

It is going to be HOT again today, cooling for a couple of days and then back into the 30’s for a while. Lots of people are heading out to the river to cool down, but Calgary rescue crews are asking people to stay safe on the water. They had to rescue a family last week after their raft flipped over and two more people had to be rescued yesterday when their raft hit the reconciliation bridge and flipped, leaving them clinging onto the bridge.

Calgary Fire Water Rescue team members rescued two people from the Bow River Tuesday. @Halfstep https://t.co/L01oJ8uuj2 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 23, 2021

Disney made some pretty cool announcements yesterday. They revealed the actress who will play Snow White in the live remake of the first ever full length animated movie ever that was originally made way back in 1937. Rachel Zegler, who is fairly new to the movie industry and has only appeared in one movie so far- the upcoming West Side Story movie, will play the title role. Disney also confirmed they’re working on a new Lilo and Stitch, a prequel to the Lion King and a live remake of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.

Avril Lavigne has come full circle in a new Tik Tok video that’s gone SUPER viral. In the video she’s lip synching to her massive song SK8R BOI…when who should appear, but the all time greatest skater, Tony Hawk?!?! WHOA. It’s Lavigne's first TikTok video and it was timed to coincide with Annual Go Skateboarding Day.

Sounds like Hawk actually tried to teach Avril a few tricks, although it didn't go super well!