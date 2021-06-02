Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, June 2nd

It was a real nice day to be out on the patio yesterday as health restrictions were eased across the province. Patios all over the city were happy to welcome customers back. The heat wave continues with an actual heat warning in effect for almost all of Alberta with temps expected to hit above 30 degrees over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued warnings and advisories for sections of southern Alberta as meteorological summer arrives with temperatures forecasted in the 30 C range. @CTVRyanWhite #yycwx #yyc #yql #yxh https://t.co/lHj7OK94Gr — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 1, 2021

Appointments for second COVID vaccine doses have opened up in Alberta. Alberta Health Services started accepting appointments yesterday for anyone who got their first dose in March. Those who got their first dose in April will be able to start booking June 14th and those in May on June 30th. Anyone who got Astra Zeneca will have a choice to get a second dose of AZ while supplies last OR they can get Pfiezer or Moderna after research shows it’s okay to mix two different kinds of vaccine.

WATCH: Second dose vaccine appointments open up for many Albertans, while mixing and matching vaccines is fine. @CTVInaSidhu reports: #yyc https://t.co/p81REAPOz0 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 2, 2021

Tributes in honour of the 215 children whose remains were found at a Residential School in Kamloops continue around Calgary. Hilhurst United Church rang it’s bell 215 times in memory of the children, Marlborough School wrapped a tree in orange yarn 215 times and the community of Evanston is wrapping trees in orange ribbon. Langevin School officially changed its name to Riverside Junior High yesterday, to abandon the association with a man instrumental in Residential Schools. Calls for Bishop Grandin to do the same are getting louder and louder. I know a ton of schools are asking students to wear Orange Shirts. Moonstone Cree in Inglewood, an incredible store featuring the works of Indigenous Artists, has beautiful shirts available today that say Every Child Matters on it.

Hillhurst United Church will toll its bells 215 times Tuesday in recognition of the 215 children whose remains were discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. @Halfstep https://t.co/eA7I2o6isy — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 1, 2021

KG wrapped orange yarn around our front tree 215 times…one for each child discovered on the grounds of Tk’emlúps Residential School. Please, help us remember them. Wear orange, read the T and R Calls to Action, educate yourself. #everychildmatters 🧡 pic.twitter.com/UYXdzoxVPL — MarlboroughSchool (@Marlboroughcbe) June 2, 2021

The Edmonton Football team has announced their new name: The Edmonton Elks! The Calgary Stampeders didn’t miss the chance to spark a Battle of Alberta on Twitter! They tweeted “Looks like we’re going Elk Hunting this season!” to which the Elks responded “One of us has horns” to which they responded *Antlers. HA! Nice, good fun and it has us super excited for the return of some football to the province this August!

Guess Elk hunting season starts early this year 😏



Congrats on the new name! Looking forward to our next #BattleOfAlberta https://t.co/cLN546YZjm — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) June 1, 2021

South Centre Mall has unveiled a pretty cool new dining option! They’ve created an amazing outdoor patio so you can enjoy tasty treats from their food court. It features awesome artwork from two local artists so it’s also an Instagrammers dream!