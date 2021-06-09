Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, June 9th

We’re a day away from Stage 2 of Alberta’s Re-Opening plan. As of tomorrow, movie theatres, libraires and gyms can open up again and indoor dining will also be allowed. Dr. Hinshaw said that with dwindling interest for first doses of the vaccine, second dose appointments may be bumped up. Right now anyone who had their first dose in March can book an appointment and next week, anyone who had their shot in April can book, but they may speed that process up.

2 out of 3 Albertans have now had a first COVID-19 shot as province reports 139 new cases Tuesday: https://t.co/IPyIOYLcms — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 8, 2021

Jason Kenney is starting to doubt that we’ll get to our target of 70% of people vaccinated in time for all restrictions to be lifted before July, but he’s still holding on to hope that Stampede will happen, saying it could just be scaled back. The Stampede committee is meeting next week and Mayor Nenshi says we should be getting an clear idea of what the plan is shortly after that.

The new Loki series is now streaming on Disney Plus! It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson and is set to be one of the biggest shows of the season.

And if you were anxiously awaiting another massive Marvel and Disney Plus production to return, we’ve got bad news for you. Elizabeth Olsen has hinted that Wanda Vision will NOT be coming back for a second season. Marvel execs have been hinting at the same thing and in a conversation for Variety with Kayley Cuoco, Elizabeth said she’s very doubtful it’ll be back and that it’s definitely a limited series.

Marvel boss teases WandaVision will not return for season 2: https://t.co/BLbnqYyc2G #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/LIeo50cAUS — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) April 23, 2021

Crocs have seen a MASSIVE resurgence over the last couple of years. Massive celebrity collabs with Bieber, Post Malone and just announced Diplo! But have they gone too far? Balenciaga and Crocs have revealed a Stiletto. Yes, Crocs with a high heel. The shoe was shown as part of the Spring 2022 “Balenciaga Clones” collection.The shoe comes in slime green and conservative black.