iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, June 9th

Crocs

We’re a day away from Stage 2 of Alberta’s Re-Opening plan. As of tomorrow, movie theatres, libraires and gyms can open up again and indoor dining will also be allowed. Dr. Hinshaw said that with dwindling interest for first doses of the vaccine, second dose appointments may be bumped up. Right now anyone who had their first dose in March can book an appointment and next week, anyone who had their shot in April can book, but they may speed that process up. 

Jason Kenney is starting to doubt that we’ll get to our target of 70% of people vaccinated in time for all restrictions to be lifted before July, but he’s still holding on to hope that Stampede will happen, saying it could just be scaled back. The Stampede committee is meeting next week and Mayor Nenshi says we should be getting an clear idea of what the plan is shortly after that.

The new Loki series is now streaming on Disney Plus! It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson and is set to be one of the biggest shows of the season.

And if you were anxiously awaiting another massive Marvel and Disney Plus production to return, we’ve got bad news for you. Elizabeth Olsen has hinted that Wanda Vision will NOT be coming back for a second season. Marvel execs have been hinting at the same thing and in a conversation for Variety with Kayley Cuoco, Elizabeth said she’s very doubtful it’ll be back and that it’s definitely a limited series.

Crocs have seen a MASSIVE resurgence over the last couple of years. Massive celebrity collabs with Bieber, Post Malone and just announced Diplo! But have they gone too far? Balenciaga and Crocs have revealed a Stiletto. Yes, Crocs with a high heel.  The shoe was shown as part of the Spring 2022 “Balenciaga Clones” collection.The shoe comes in slime green and conservative black.

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com