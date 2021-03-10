iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday March 10th, 2021

CocaineBear

Starting today, more people can register for the Astra Zeneca immunization. As more vaccinations roll out and more and more people are able to get the shot, Doctor Deena Hinshaw put out a bit of caution yesterday. She reminded people that while it can feel very freeing to have that new protection from COVID19, it does take about 2-3 weeks for the vaccine to take affect and that people still need to be careful and follow public health measures to protect themselves.

 

*

 

The owners of a beauty salon in Edmonton where a massive party was busted on the weekend are speaking out. They say they rented their business to some young women who said it would be a birthday party of 15 people and didn’t know it would turn into a mass gathering of 150. Police broke up the party on Saturday night and are figuring out what kind of fines will be handed out.

*

Beyonce has now shown her support for Meghan Markle following the shocking revelations she made during her interview with Oprah Sunday night. On her website, Bey posted a photo of her with Markle at the Lion King premiere back in 2019 with a message saying “Thank you for your courage and leadership”.

 

 

ICYMI: Buckingham Palace also released a statement yesterday in response to the interview.

 

 

*

This is just messed up enough to be kinda awesome. Elizabeth Banks is set to direct a movie called Cocaine Bear…based on a true story. Apparently a bunch of cocaine got dropped In the woods in the 80’s, a bear got into it and crazy things ensued.

 

 

*

Calgary’s Tate McRae has been nominated for her very first Juno Awards! She is up for Fan Choice and Breakthrough Artist of the year, also earning the accolade of being this year’s youngest nominee!

 

 

It was actually a REALLY great day for Calgary Artists: Curtis Waters was also nominated for Stunnin for three awards including Best Alternative Album and Lindsay Ell was nominated for Country Album of the Year!

 

 

The Weeknd leads the Juno nominations with SIX nods, proving he’ll always have support in his home country, even if the Grammys totally snubbed his latest album. The Junos will be handed out on March 27th in through a virtual event.

 

 

