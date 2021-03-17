iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, March 17th

CRASH

Calgary Police are investigating after a Confederate Flag was seen flying in a SE cemetary. A bunch of people tweeted about seeing it in Reader Rock Garden on MacLeod Trail . By the time police got there, it was taken down and found in the trash. The Hate Crimes unit is investigating.

 

 

 

*

The Father of a 17 year old girl who was killed in her Alberta classroom has spoken out. The man from Leduc says he wants his daughter to be remembered for who she was- kind and innocent, not for the way her life ended. He also says he doesn’t understand why something like this happened. A 19 year old man who knew the girl has been charged with 1st degree murder.

 

*

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is urging people to get vaccinated as soon as a dose is available to them, especially as variants of concern continue to rise in the province. Health Canada has now approved the Astra Zeneca vaccine for people over 65 following more research, even though many other parts of the world are suspending use of it. She also asked people hoping to join St. Patrick’s Day celebrations today to choose to celebrate outside.

 

 

 

*

An absolutely chaotic scene on Anderson Road yesterday. A car landed on TOP of another car following a crash in the middle of rush hour and other drivers rushed to help people who trapped inside. In a video taken from the scene people can be seen trying to kick windows out and eventually use an axe to break the windows. One woman was rushed to hospital.

 

 

*

Canadian Actor, Elliot Page, from The Umbrella Academy and Juno, as become the first Trans Man to appear on the cover of Time Magazine. Post the new cover of the magazine on his Twitter, he Tweeted:

“With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms.”

 

 

 

*

The hottest song of Spring of 2021 is this one BY A PRECIOUS LITTLE PUPPER!!!!

 

 

 

 

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com