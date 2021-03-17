Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, March 17th

Calgary Police are investigating after a Confederate Flag was seen flying in a SE cemetary. A bunch of people tweeted about seeing it in Reader Rock Garden on MacLeod Trail . By the time police got there, it was taken down and found in the trash. The Hate Crimes unit is investigating.

To @EWoolleyWard8 @gccarra @CalgaryPolice @cityofcalgary Bylaw team:



Thanks for your quick action to take down a confederate flag at Union Cemetery.



Thanks to the Calgarians who spotted it & my #yyccc colleagues who condemned this act.



We’re better together. Hate won’t win. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) March 17, 2021

*

The Father of a 17 year old girl who was killed in her Alberta classroom has spoken out. The man from Leduc says he wants his daughter to be remembered for who she was- kind and innocent, not for the way her life ended. He also says he doesn’t understand why something like this happened. A 19 year old man who knew the girl has been charged with 1st degree murder.

*

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is urging people to get vaccinated as soon as a dose is available to them, especially as variants of concern continue to rise in the province. Health Canada has now approved the Astra Zeneca vaccine for people over 65 following more research, even though many other parts of the world are suspending use of it. She also asked people hoping to join St. Patrick’s Day celebrations today to choose to celebrate outside.

Watch Live Now https://t.co/3ouNo7PkNK — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 16, 2021

*

An absolutely chaotic scene on Anderson Road yesterday. A car landed on TOP of another car following a crash in the middle of rush hour and other drivers rushed to help people who trapped inside. In a video taken from the scene people can be seen trying to kick windows out and eventually use an axe to break the windows. One woman was rushed to hospital.

Crash on westbound Anderson Rd between Elbow Dr and 14 St SW. Good Samaritans working to free driver from car under SUV #yyc #yycroads pic.twitter.com/5KG5mg5lxT — Ryan White (@CTVRyanWhite) March 16, 2021

*

Canadian Actor, Elliot Page, from The Umbrella Academy and Juno, as become the first Trans Man to appear on the cover of Time Magazine. Post the new cover of the magazine on his Twitter, he Tweeted:

“With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms.”

With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/5yr8TYywTn — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) March 16, 2021

*

