Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, March 24th

Demi

The province has announced the rolling out of more COVID19 rapid tests. 2.1 million rapid tests kits are being released and businesses can apply for the tests as long as they show a screening plan and priority will be given to higher risk businesses and those who serve vulnerable populations. Rapid testing also began at a couple Calgary schools this week as cases are rising in students. Right now there are over 8000 Calgary students in quarantine as a result of a close contact of a positive case.

 

 

The first part of Demi Lovoto’s docuseries was released yesterday. It includes interviews with those closest to Demi including her parents, and of course Demi detailing what lead to her drug overdose in 2018. This first episode really focuses on Demi’s struggles with eating disorders and body image and the immense pressure put on her to be a mental health and addiction advocate while struggling with her own sobriety.

There’s a pretty major Cinnamon Toast Crunch scandal going down right now. Yep, you read that right. A man in the US found what he believes are shrimp  tails in a box of his cereal. He tweeted the photo, and since he’s a comedian, verified it was not a bit. Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s twitter account replied saying it appears to be an accumulation of cinnamon sugar and definitely isn’t shrimp, but the customer found some other petty disturbing things in the rest of the box including string and weird black marks. The internet is convinced it’s rat droppings and a piece of floss. GROSS. The twitter thread is both hilarious and alarming. OH. And just to really take things up a notch, it turns out the dude is married to Topanga from Boy Meets World, actress Danielle Fishel.

 

 

Netflix has announced that two of their favourite reality shows are returning! The Circle will start streaming again April 14 and Too hot to Handle will drop new episodes Wednesdays in June…but the Netflix trailer annoyingly doesn’t say WHICH Tuesdays. It’s been a whole year since the previous seasons of the show. Hey Netflix, ya wanna get on another Love is Blind real quick? We could use another shot of that!

 

 

