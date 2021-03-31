Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, March 31st

Charges have been laid against a man involved in a super shocking altercation. During a “Freedom Rally” in downtown Calgary a couple weeks ago a man in a wheelchair was punched multiple times and the woman the man was with as jabbed in the chest by a flag pole. The suspect has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Alberta Health Services is asking some people who were at the South Calgary Vaccine site to book a COVID test due to possible exposure. A healthcare worker tested positive for the virus and anyone who got their shot there the morning of March 23 or on March 25th is being told to get a test.

A coffee shop in Downtown Calgary is doing it’s part to help people feel safe. The staff at Kaffeeklatsch on 1st SW have created a code word for anyone who is feeling unsafe. A customer can go to the front counter and place an order for a non-fat Café Americano and from there, they’ll be asked questions digitally on the Square Pay System to see how they can assist them. The shop’s owner says they want to be a safe place for people to go for help and creating the code word can help people feel comfortable reaching out if the person they feel threatened by is still with them.

An absolutely massive TV production will begin shooting in Calgary this summer. Industry insiders say this is the biggest Canadian Production of all time. The HBO series The Last Of Us will star Madalorian and Game of Thrones actors and will film from this summer until July of 2022.

Michael Strahan no longer has a gap in his tooth! The former football player turned talk show host is known for the his big smile and the sizeable gap between his two front teeth! Yesterday, in what he says was 50 years coming, he had his teeth closed up!