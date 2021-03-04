Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, March 4th

Well this is terrifying. A Woman had her car window shot out while sitting in traffic on 16th ave at Deerfoot Trail yesterday. It happened around noon while she was waiting to exit onto Deerfoot. She says a person pulled up and shot her window out. Police believe it may have been a pellet gun and thankfully she wasn’t injured, but they’re looking for the person who did it.

*

Some good news for Calgary’s job market. A major global tech company has chosen our city for the next phase of its Canadian expansion and it promises to bring 500 jobs. The President of Infosys, an IT services and consulting firm says they chose to expand to Calgary because of the great talent available, our good academic ecosystem and our good quality of life.

*

A Calgary Boy was granted his wish through the Make a Wish Foundation yesterday: He was given a PUPPY PARADE! Four year old Gavin Gilles was born with a heart defect and had a heart transplant when he was one. When it was time for his wish to be granted, all he wanted was a puppy. So the humane society joined in and gave him an incredible parade of pups with the grand finale: HIS VERY OWN PUPPY! Gavin is immune compromised and has barely been able to see anyone over the last year, so a new companion is going to be life changing for him and his family! I dare you to watch this video on not tear up a bit!

*

Calgary’s own Tate McRae has a LOT to celebrate this week. She’s been named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist for the Month of March AND she has released a new song called SLOWER.

Tate has a new EP coming out and just continues to SLAY but also be so sweet and precious all at the same time!

holy shit the song is out and apple up next is announced imma go cry now — Tate McRae (@tatemcrae) March 3, 2021