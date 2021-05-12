Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, May 12th

Calgary Police are warning people about six robberies that happened in the downtown area over the last two days. In each situation, a woman was approached by a suspect who pulled a knife and demanded her wallet. The incidents happened along CTrain Platforms along 7th and 8th ave. Thankfully no one was injured and police are trying to track the suspect down.

The province will stop giving the Astra Zeneca vaccine as a first dose because of supply issues. Over 250,000 people have received one dose of the vaccine, while only 2000 people have received their second dose. With only 8000 doses left, they will be given to people who have already had their first shot. Obviously that math doesn’t add up and studies are being done to find out if there are any adverse affects for people who are given two different types of vaccines.

A ton of businesses are coming up with vaccine incentives and rewards for people who are getting the shot. Yesterday we talked about the University of Lethbridge holding a contest that will see nine people who have been immunized getting free tuition this fall. We’re also hearing about restaurants like Milestones giving discounts to people who have been vaccinated and local brewery Cold Garden is giving out free beer!

Adam Sandler reunited with the IHOP server who turned him away last week. In case you missed it, Adam Sandler left an IHOP after being told it was a 30 minute wait and the server had a super viral TikTok expressing her regret for not realizing who it was! Sandler tweeted that he only left because it wasn’t All You Can Eat Milkshake Day and a great thing came from it! The restaurant hosted Milkshake Monday and a dollar from every milkshake sold was donated to charity. Sandler showed up to the event and posed for photos with the server this all began with!

Some happy news for one of our favourite Bachelor Nation Alums! Kailtyn Bristowe, Canada’s Bachelorette Sweetheart, is engaged! Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca’s season of the Bachelorette, popped the question over the weekend. The pair have been together since 2019. Its been a big year for Kaitlyn! She won the Mirror Ball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars, her wine business Spade and Sparrows is doing great AND she’s co-hosting the next season of The Bachelorette! GET IT, KAITLYN!