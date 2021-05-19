Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, May 19th

The Province announced that schools will likely be opening again next Tuesday. It hasn’t been set in stone, but Dr Hinshaw and the province’s education minister say that it is safe for students to return to class. There are currently 6500 students and staff with COVID right now and 35% of Alberta Schools are in outbreak and alert.

One thing that will help as students head back to school, is that in the time that they’ve been off, a lot of people over 12 have been vaccinated. The province says they’ve hit the benchmark of 50% of the population over 12 getting their first dose of the vaccine, although there some areas where the rates aren’t as high. Mayor Nenshi is working on setting up Pop Up Vaccination clinics in areas around the city for people who are having a tough time getting to the current vaccine sites.

Calgary discussing pop-up vaccination clinics with province for communities with low uptake, city's mayor says



There's a 21.7% difference between Calgary-Upper Northeast (w/ lowest rate of vaccination per pop) & Calgary-Elbow (w/ the highest).#COVID19ABhttps://t.co/10rAM0jy3L — Stephanie Babych (@BabychStephanie) May 19, 2021

Demi Lovato has shared some personal news with fans today. They have come out as non-binary and will officially be changing their pronouns to they/them. They says they feels this best represents the fluidity they feel in their gender expression. They shared the news on their new video series 4D with Demi Lovato.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend welcomed a new baby! What did they name him? Singing: Jason Derulo!! Yes! That’s exactly what they named him! Jason King Derulo! Of course the guy who loves his name more than anyone would have to pass it down!

Congratulations to @jenafrumes & @jasonderulo on the birth of their son Jason King Derulo 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/68fj8G8zt4 — Missguided (@Missguided) May 19, 2021

Tate McRae has another massive TV performance tonight! She’ll be appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside Regard and Troy Sivan.

jimmy fallon tmrw i’m scared — Tate McRae (@tatemcrae) May 19, 2021