Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, May 26th

Premiere Kenney will be announcing a reopening plan today. Dr. Hinshaw held a press conference yesterday and shared the lowest case numbers in months, with 3__ new cases and says that as cases decline and vaccination numbers go up, we should be able to start making plans to ease health restrictions. She does point out that we still have 13,000 active cases and a high hospitalization rate, so we should probably expect a cautious plan. The press conference will also include Alberta’s Health and Job Ministers and will start at 11:30 today.

Calgary is getting 10 new playgrounds across the city this summer and these playgrounds are unique- they’re all inclusive playgrounds! The new play areas will be accessible for children of all abilities, with some including table top games and ramps that go to the highest level of the play structure. They’ll be featured in all quadrants of the city and will all open sometime this year!

A couple weeks ago we heard the happy news that Alberta’s own Bachelorette Sweetheart Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged to Jason Tartick, but now we’re hearing the proposal has a big connection to her home province! The 5 carat ring was designed and made by an Alberta Jeweler based in St. Albert north of Edmonton. The Co-Owner of Paris Jewelers says she is absolutely honoured to be a part of the happy couple’s exciting news! Check out this rock!

Kim Kardashian has been slapped with a lawsuit by former employees of hers. Seven people who worked on the property as gardeners and maintenance staff, claim she violated labour laws saying didn’t pay for overtime, did not allow meal and rest breaks and required a 16-year-old on the crew to go past the 48 weekly working hours allowed for one his age. One of the people suing claims when he raised some of these issues, he was fired. Kim says a third-party employer was in chare of wage payment and denies any responsibility, but also says she hopes the issue can be resolved.