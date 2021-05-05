iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, May 5th

Stop the SPike

The province announced new health restrictions yesterday. Starting Friday all students, kindergarten to Grade 12 will be learning from home until at least May 25th. Personal services like hair salons and tattoo shops will close as of Sunday, as well as all sit down dining at restaurants and bars, including patios. That’s expected to last for 3 weeks. Outdoor gatherings have been taken from an allowance of 10 down to 5 and it’s recommended that you stick to two family cohorts if you are gathering outdoors.

 

All the Restrictions can be found here.

 

 

 

