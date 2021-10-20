Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, October 20th

Nenshi handed over the keys to Calgary’s new mayor yesterday. Mayor Elect Jyoti Gondek met with him at City Hall following her big win yesterday. Gondek says she feels confident that her team full of new city council members will have a super smooth transition process thanks to the hard work of City Hall Administration.

You know you've made it when you've been Lego-fied! Check out Poli-Lego's version of Mayor Jyoti Gondek!!

Controversy continues in Calgary’s Ward 4 where Councillor Sean Chu was re-elected by 52 votes. The second place candidate DJ Kelly has applied for a recount of the vote. Residents, fellow counsellors and Mayor Gondek herself are calling for Chu to step down following reports that he assaulted an underage girl when he was a police officer 20 years ago.

At this point, we know there have been requests made for a recount in both Ward 4 (Chu won by 52 votes) and Ward 9 (Carra won by 152 votes). #yyccc #yycvote @CTVCalgary https://t.co/3cEJNuITnZ — Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) October 19, 2021

COVID Cases are continuing to decline across the province. Only 530 cases were diagnosed yesterday and our positivity rate has come down to 6% with active cases declining to our lowest since August at 11,000.

Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths https://t.co/3TVIFVGQFP — Daily Hive Calgary (@DailyHiveYYC) October 19, 2021

We are one month away from the new Ghostbusters movie coming out and we got a brand new trailer yesterday! It’s so fun to watch these trailers and spot the Calgary, Crossfield, Beiseker and Drumheller spots! We get to see the entire thing starting November 19th!