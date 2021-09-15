Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, September 15th

A printable proof of vaccine will be available starting tomorrow. You can get your vaccine records on the My Health Alberta Website or app…if you can get on the website… a ton of people posted on social media that they weren’t able to get in after 8 hours of waiting. The province says they’re also working on a QR code.

Thought the province stopped short of calling it a vaccine passport, proof of immunization for Albertans will be made available to print starting Thursday. https://t.co/OwzeXvKeoz — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 14, 2021

*

*

*

Tributes for comedian Norm McDonald poured in over social media yesterday. The 61 year old former SNL cast member passed away from cancer yesterday and according to his manager, he fought the disease privately for the last 9 years. Adam Sandler, who appeared in a ton of movies with him, tweeted “Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal.”

Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021

*

*

*

Days of our Lives has revealed they are bringing back one of the most outrageous storylines of all time! Guys. Marlena’s about to the be possessed by the devil again. Anyone who grew up watching Days knows this the height of daytime TV and apparently the producers of the soap opera agree! My friends and I used to play Possessed Marlena on the playground when we were litle! This will legit bring me back to watching it again.

Something wicked this way comes…



Buckle up for the most shocking Fall in over 2 decades!! @nbcdays #Days pic.twitter.com/2YyOJm5YWK — Deidre Hall (@DeidreHall) September 13, 2021

*

*

*

Lil Jon FINALLY made his appearance as guest host on Bachelor in Paradise last night, yelling from “theee beeaaaccchh to the bar!” AMAZING. We’re also getting some details on Bachelor in Paradise Canada and about the Calgarians we’ll get to watch in their journey to find true love! You might recognize Chris Kotelmach from Jasmine's season of The Bachelorette Canada. He describes himself as an inventor who's always working on new ideas. Iva Mikulic is a 25 year old DJ who imigrated to Canada in 2017 and is looking to kind a man who's motivated and kind. Bachelor in Paradise debuts on October 10th.