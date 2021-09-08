Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, September 8th

Some shocking numbers in the COVID update following the September long weekend. There were 4903 new cases discovered in Alberta between Friday and Monday and 17 people died in those 3 days. There are 600 people in hospital and now 15,000 cases in the province, the highest since May.

Alberta reports 4,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths since Friday: https://t.co/ZfRRuAlUxX — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 7, 2021

*

*

*

A family in Bridgeland is lucky to be alive after their house exploded yesterday afternoon. Six people were at home when the explosion rocked the house off it’s foundation and sent doors and glass flying, but somehow, no one was injured. Fire crews report smelling natural gas when they arrived.

No injuries were reported after an explosion rocked a house in Bridgeland on Tuesday morning. @dave_dormer https://t.co/S8xV4Ytbis — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) September 7, 2021

*

*

*

Britney Spears' dad has filed a petition to end his conservatorship after 13 years. Jamie Spears' petition is a big win for the #FreeBritney fans who have spent years protesting the conservatorship and of course for Britney who has just finally been able to speak out publically about the alleged abuse she’s suffered under his control.

According to NBC News, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end her conservatorship after 13 years.



“His petition also argued that probate code does not require Britney Spears to undergo a new psychological evaluation in order to terminate the guardianship.” pic.twitter.com/Dyqxmz23wj — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2021

*

*

*

A precious day at Alberta Children’s Hospital yesterday. The Super Hero Window Washers were out in full force, bringing so much joy to the kiddos inside as they got to see Spiderman, Wonder Woman and more dangling outside the hospital.