Danaye's Daily Dose: MGK and Megan Fox Chain Themselves Together

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox definitely have interesting ways of showing their love for each other. We know this. Wearing vials of each other's blood around their necks, talking about breathing into each other's mouths the first time they met and making out using ONLY tongue, no lips, in public. While we've even seen this type of passion from other celebrities in the past, the pair stepped out on the red carpet in a very unique show of attachment this week!

This is a so called Chain Manicure. If you look closely, each of them have multiple piercings in their pinky nails and then the chain attaches to that, so they can actually only get a foot away from each other. This is so painful looking to me! Like what happens if someone tries to walk through them?! Or you know when you're walking a dog with a leash, and it goes on the other side of the light post? It would hurt so bad to have your nail ripped off this way! However, I guess this is a pretty good way of showing just how much you care about someone. What do you think? Will this declaration of love take over and we'll start to see it more and more? Or is this strictly an MGK/Megan Fox thing?

Exciting news! Olivia Rodrigo is going on her first ever tour! Unfortunately, none of the shows are in Alberta, but she is going to be heading to Vancouver in April and to Toronto for a couple of dates in July! AH! It would be SO amazing to see her live!

One of the biggest shows in the world right now gave Calgary some love this week! One of the characters from