Danaye's Daily Dose: Mini-Hockey Coach Gives The Pep-Talk we ALL need!

Happy December! It's the last month of an incredibly stressful year and you know things are only about to get more stressful as we head towards the holidays! Thankfully Coach Cal is here not only to pump up his team The Peterborough Petes, but sends a message all of us can use!

Coach Cal's dreams came true 🙌🏻



On Sunday while Coach Wilson was away at the Capital Cup, Coach Cal delivered this electrifying speech that led the boys to a 3-2 victory over the @Ottawa67sHockey during Next Gen night! pic.twitter.com/DZwFRpBIML — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) November 30, 2021

*

*

*

This is so cool! We've always known Rihanna is a queen, but now she's been given one of the highest honours in her home country of Barbados! They had a big celebration this week, becoming an independant republic after cutting ties with the UK. Rihanna was in attendance for the historic moment and during the ceremony was also honoured for all of her achievements being named the country’s National Hero! Her new official name The right excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty. The Barbados Prime Minster congratulated her during the ceremony saying May you Continue to Shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works.

Rihanna is honored as her home country's National Hero 🧡



+ Barbados has become a republic after the island cut ties with the UK with superstar Rihanna in attendance



+ The country's first act was to name Rihanna its National Hero



Read more: https://t.co/8N66NzHnlU pic.twitter.com/zgG7gazh3k — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 30, 2021

*

*

*

Adele is heading to Vegas! She announced her residency at Caesar's Palace on Twitter yesterday! "Weekends With Adele" will launch in just over a month and run from January to April. Absolute bucket list artist, so if a trip to Vegas has been on your mind, now is the time to book it!

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

*

*

*

The new Bachelor has been announced! Clayton Echard is the next person who's journey to love we get witness! He was one of the front runners on this current season with Michelle, and was chosen by some of her Grade 6 Students as the stand out guy, but couldn't quite win over Michelle's heart! The new season debuts on January 3rd! Meanwhile, Michelle's Men Tell All Episode for the season airs this coming Monday, so we know her season is coming to an end soon!

It's official! 🍾 Clayton is ready to find the one when #TheBachelor premieres Monday, Jan 3! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2BzOn00991 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 1, 2021

*

*

*

We're just over a week from the premiere of the Sex and the City Spin Off And Just Like That on HBO Max! It debuts December 9th and we are SO excited!!