Danaye's Daily Dose: NEW WEEKND! NEW OZARK TRAILER! NEW TRASH TV!

The Weeknd is getting us through this super cold first week of January by bringing us really good new music. He basically sprung a new album on us, only announcing that it was coming earlier this week and giving us all the things to think about, including what the heck is Jim Carey doing on the album?! He debuted the entire thing on "Dawn FM" last night, taking over Amazon Music's Twitch Feed and turning it into an easy listening radio station featuring the dulcet tones of a very smooth sounding Jim Carey.

tune in to Dawn FM… tonight 📡 pic.twitter.com/UqUi6O0nL7 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 6, 2022

The whole album is streaming everywhere, check out the lead single "Sacrifice".

We are weeks away from finding out the fate of Marty Byrde and his family! The fourth and final season of Ozark is going to premiere on January 21st! This is one of my favourite shows of all time and you just know the finale is going to be WILD!

"Your greatest threat will always come from the inside..."



Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21 pic.twitter.com/w5B6eqbgoj — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2022

And speaking of one of the greatest shows of all time, how about Dexter?! The reboot has been sweet redemption for a show that was SO good but had such a universally hated ending. It all wraps up on Sunday night on Crave!

This moment.



Catch up on the latest episodes of Showtime’s #DexterNewBlood on Crave before the season finale this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/jVhYETUnje — Crave (@CraveCanada) January 4, 2022

One of the trashiest guilty pleasures is returning this month too! Season Three of Too Hot to Handle wil premiere on Netflix on January 19th! Check out this thread for the break down of the new cast!