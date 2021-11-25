Danaye's Daily Dose: Our First Look at the Last Season of This is Us

Police are asking anyone who witnessed a fatal collision on McLeod Trail last night to get in contact with them. 2 people were killed when one vehicle rear ended another at a super high speed which forced both vehicles into oncoming traffic. One person has been arrested and investigators are also looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash.

If you own your home, you’ll see a bit of an increase in your property tax next year. City council has voted on a 3-4% increase on property taxes, which for the average homeowner is 6 dollars a month. Council will be increasing funding for the Calgary Police and the Calgary Fire Department and have voted to go forward with their climate action plan.

WATCH: Calgary city tax bills will be going up next year @CTVBMacfarlane reports: #yyc https://t.co/nUHhgPgrwk — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) November 25, 2021

We’re just over a month away from the premier of the final season of This is Us and today they’ve released the first look at the last season. UGH. Prepare yourself for this, my friends. Just this two minute clip made me cry.

One Final Chapter. We’ll get through this together, I promise. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/p8EzbTHju3 — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) November 25, 2021

The cast of This is Us is getting a pretty nice little bonus for the end of the show. The 7 main cast members will be getting a TWO MILLION DOLLAR BONUS on top of the $250,000 per episode. The final season will begin on January 4th.

Original This Is Us Stars Receive $2 Million Bonuses Ahead of 6th and Final Season: Report https://t.co/Q8fMYeIUaT — People (@people) November 24, 2021

Dwayne the Rock Johnson surprised fans by showing up at a special screening of his latest Netflix Movie Red Notice. Everyone was super excited to see him there and then he took the chance to give a shout out to someone who served in the US Navy. Then he took things to the next level and gave the man his truck in an absolute must see video!