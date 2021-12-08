Danaye's Daily Dose: Pete Davidson is Calvin Klein's Newest Model

A meteor lit up the sky in central Alberta last night. People took to social media around 9:00, some saying they heard a loud explosion, others saying it was a low rumbling. Doorbell cams across the province caught a flash of light streak across the sky but it hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

Meteor spotted at Rocky Mountain House porch cam video by Kaitlyn Kostyniuk pic.twitter.com/IKLyYOrgvp — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) December 8, 2021

Calvin Klein has introduced their brand new models for the latest campaign: Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly! The duo took over the Calvin Klein Instagram page last night and offer a bit of a departure from what we’re used to when it comes to underwear models- these guys are definitely not ripped with muscles and are of course covered in tats.

Pete ‘paint me Colson

like one of your ‘James

French girls’ Bond’

Davidson Baker pic.twitter.com/i3M5kBjX0p — Kate🎄 (@ticketstocolson) December 7, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson supremacy pic.twitter.com/u9xfyYRHbg — Alyssa XX (@LPhybridtheory) December 7, 2021

Before you hop online and pay for after market Tim Biebs merch- some of it is going for hundreds of dollars- you might want to wait it out! Tim Hortons says that after the merch almost immediately sold out, they're going to be restocking everything from the fanny pack to the toques very soon!

Sitting at work looking for something to take a little break for? Check out this Tiny Desk Concert from Olivia Rodrigo! It is SO good...and in a very clever move, she's performing Drivers License from a DMV!

There’s another celebrity to watch out for here in Calgary! One of the greatest TV characters of all time: Ron Swanson! Of course his real name is Nick Offerman and he's in town filming scenes for HBO's The Last of Us. Keep an eye out because he would be glorious to meet!