Danaye's Daily Dose: Shawn Mendes' New Song is Heartbreaking

Deerfoot Trail was shut down for hours last night at the Seton/Cranston over pass after another hit and run. Police say one person has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s SE. Police are looking for the person responsible for the crash. It’s the second major hit and run in Calgary in the last couple of days- on Mcleod 7 vehicles were hit by a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Part of south Deerfoot closed Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision that sent one person to Foothills hospital. https://t.co/BDnmvO2xVL — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) December 2, 2021

*

*

*

Usually snow is a good thing for ski resorts, but this week Sunshine Village had to shut down because of TOO much snow. After a major snowfall in the mountains, the resort says the avalanche risk is too high to allow skiiers on the hill. They say they will be closed again today, but are hoping to reopen tomorrow!

Sunshine Village is Closed Today December 1st.



Parks Canada is closing the access road immediately and for the entire day due to heavy snow and extreme avalanche risks. We are suspending operations today.



We apologize for any inconveniences pic.twitter.com/SW0L7LC3od — Sunshine Village (@SunshineVillage) December 1, 2021

*

*

*

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up a few weeks ago and we've all be speculating about what exactly happened to the couple of two years. Well, if you're to believe that art imitates life, this song would lead us to believe that Shawn is pretty upset about the break up.

*

*

*

We know Adam Levine is covered in tattoos and we're totally okay with that...but...but...your face, Adam?! He made a red carpet appearance this week and his face now features a rose tattoo, right around his eye. What do we think about this? I mean, decent way to cover up those crowfeet creeping in?

Adam Levine Debuts New Face Tattoo on Red Carpet with Wife Behati Prinsloo https://t.co/GS3C4dSwGy — People (@people) December 2, 2021

UPDATE: The tattoo is a temp! haha it's to promote his new brand of tequila! HAHA!

Just so everyone is clear on Adam Levine's "face tattoo" pic.twitter.com/l54u0vmRaT — 😎Bahd Barbee😎 (@BahdBarbee) December 2, 2021

*

*

The Top Dog Names in Calgary have been revealed! The #1 Male dog name is Charlie, followed by Max, Gus, Milo and Winston. The #1 Female Dog name is Bella, with Luna, Lucy, Molly, and Rosie also making the top five. If you're a cat owner, they've also revealed the top kitty names as well!