Danaye's Fall TV Breakdown

We’re in the heart of Fall TV premieres and isn’t it glorious?!

Survivor returns tonight for it’s 41st season, as well as A Million Little Things, following a super intense cliff hanger season finale! The new Wonder Years also premieres, set in the 60’s like the original, but following a black family living in racially charged Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates each episode.

The Masked Singer is back tonight! Featuring characters like The Baby, The BeachBall and The Cupcake!

Here’s a breakdown of all the Fall Premieres and a couple trailers for you:

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd

The Goldbergs

The Wonder Years (Series Premiere)

Narrated by Don Cheadle, #TheWonderYears brings you the next great coming of age story TONIGHT at 8:30/7:30c on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/SzKWp6lcKC — The Wonder Years (@WonderYearsABC) September 22, 2021

The Conners

Home Economics

A Million Little Things

A season of change starts TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC & stream on Hulu. #AMillionLittleThings pic.twitter.com/kwVIW0Gl8A — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) September 22, 2021

Survivor

The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)

Alter Ego (Series premiere)

Chicago Med

Chicago Fire

Chicago PD

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd

Masked Singer (Season 6 Premier

Law & Order: SVU (Two-hour premiere)

10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th

The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)

The Great North (Season 2 premiere)

*grabs the mic* 🎙️ #TheGreatNorth premieres on SUNDAY at 8:30/7:30c! pic.twitter.com/zyk70VXrmV — The Great North (@GreatNorthFOX) September 21, 2021

Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)

Family Guy (Season 19 premiere)

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

The Good Doctor

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Big Brother 23 2 Hour Season Finale

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Station 19

Grey's Anatomy

Dropping a little something to brighten your day. Get ready for the #GreysxStation19 crossover premiere event Thursday, Sept 30 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/btQ5Gh4OqU — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 20, 2021

Big Sky

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Premiere)

Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Premiere)

Blue Bloods (Season 12 Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCT.2

Saturday Night Live (Season 47 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Tough as Nails (Season 3 Premiere)

CSI: Vegas (SERIES DEBUT)

It's time for a new chapter.



Watch the series premiere of CSI: Vegas, airing October 6 at 10pm ET on Global. Also on STACKTV. pic.twitter.com/w5fwfApmsd — Global TV (@GlobalTV) September 8, 2021

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Young Sheldon (Season 5 Premiere)

United States of Al (Season 2 Premiere)

Ghosts (SERIES DEBUT)

B Positive (Season 2 Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

The Bachelorette (Michelle Young’s season)

Michelle's teaching the men a few lessons in love when #TheBachelorette premieres Oct 19! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/F6OAUvBOX2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 21, 2021

QUEENS (Series Premiere)