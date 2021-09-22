Danaye's Fall TV Breakdown
We’re in the heart of Fall TV premieres and isn’t it glorious?!
Survivor returns tonight for it’s 41st season, as well as A Million Little Things, following a super intense cliff hanger season finale! The new Wonder Years also premieres, set in the 60’s like the original, but following a black family living in racially charged Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates each episode.
The Masked Singer is back tonight! Featuring characters like The Baby, The BeachBall and The Cupcake!
Here’s a breakdown of all the Fall Premieres and a couple trailers for you:
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd
The Goldbergs
The Wonder Years (Series Premiere)
Narrated by Don Cheadle, #TheWonderYears brings you the next great coming of age story TONIGHT at 8:30/7:30c on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/SzKWp6lcKC— The Wonder Years (@WonderYearsABC) September 22, 2021
The Conners
Home Economics
A Million Little Things
A season of change starts TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC & stream on Hulu. #AMillionLittleThings pic.twitter.com/kwVIW0Gl8A— A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) September 22, 2021
Survivor
The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)
Alter Ego (Series premiere)
Chicago Med
Chicago Fire
Chicago PD
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd
Masked Singer (Season 6 Premier
Law & Order: SVU (Two-hour premiere)
10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th
The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)
The Great North (Season 2 premiere)
*grabs the mic* 🎙️ #TheGreatNorth premieres on SUNDAY at 8:30/7:30c! pic.twitter.com/zyk70VXrmV— The Great North (@GreatNorthFOX) September 21, 2021
Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)
Family Guy (Season 19 premiere)
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
The Good Doctor
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
Big Brother 23 2 Hour Season Finale
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Station 19
Grey's Anatomy
Dropping a little something to brighten your day. Get ready for the #GreysxStation19 crossover premiere event Thursday, Sept 30 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/btQ5Gh4OqU— Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 20, 2021
Big Sky
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Premiere)
Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Premiere)
Blue Bloods (Season 12 Premiere)
SATURDAY, OCT.2
Saturday Night Live (Season 47 Premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
Tough as Nails (Season 3 Premiere)
CSI: Vegas (SERIES DEBUT)
It's time for a new chapter.— Global TV (@GlobalTV) September 8, 2021
Watch the series premiere of CSI: Vegas, airing October 6 at 10pm ET on Global. Also on STACKTV. pic.twitter.com/w5fwfApmsd
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Young Sheldon (Season 5 Premiere)
United States of Al (Season 2 Premiere)
Ghosts (SERIES DEBUT)
B Positive (Season 2 Premiere)
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
The Bachelorette (Michelle Young’s season)
Michelle's teaching the men a few lessons in love when #TheBachelorette premieres Oct 19! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/F6OAUvBOX2— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 21, 2021
QUEENS (Series Premiere)
These queens are back for their crowns 👑👑👑👑 Sit down with @TheRealEve, @NaturiNaughton, @NadineVelazquez, and @4everBrandy as they discuss ABC’s #Queens. The reign begins Oct 19 on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/oGcC2zL0wn— Queens ABC (@QueensABC) September 21, 2021