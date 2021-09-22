iHeartRadio
Danaye's Fall TV Breakdown

Greys

We’re in the heart of Fall TV premieres and isn’t it glorious?! 

Survivor returns tonight for it’s 41st season, as well as A Million Little Things, following a super intense cliff hanger season finale! The new Wonder Years also premieres, set in the 60’s like the original, but following a black family living in racially charged Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates each episode.

The Masked Singer is back tonight! Featuring characters like The Baby, The BeachBall and The Cupcake!

Here’s a breakdown of all the Fall Premieres and a couple trailers for you:

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd

The Goldbergs

The Wonder Years (Series Premiere)

 

 

 

The Conners

Home Economics

A Million Little Things

 

 

 

Survivor

The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)

Alter Ego (Series premiere)

Chicago Med

Chicago Fire

Chicago PD

 

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd

Masked Singer (Season 6 Premier

Law & Order: SVU (Two-hour premiere)

10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th

The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)

The Great North (Season 2 premiere)

 

 

Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)

Family Guy (Season 19 premiere)

 

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

The Good Doctor

 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Big Brother 23 2 Hour Season Finale

 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Station 19

Grey's Anatomy

 

 

Big Sky

 

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Premiere)

Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Premiere)

Blue Bloods (Season 12 Premiere)

 

SATURDAY, OCT.2

Saturday Night Live (Season 47 Premiere)

 

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Tough as Nails (Season 3 Premiere)

CSI: Vegas (SERIES DEBUT)

 

 

 

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Young Sheldon (Season 5 Premiere)

United States of Al (Season 2 Premiere)

Ghosts (SERIES DEBUT)

B Positive (Season 2 Premiere)

 

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

The Bachelorette (Michelle Young’s season)

 

 

QUEENS (Series Premiere)

 

 

 

