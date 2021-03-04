David Schwimmer AKA Ross Has Confirmed the ‘Friends’ Reunion Will Begin Taping Next Month

OKAY OKAY OKAY THIS IS VERY EXCITING NEWS.

So many things got delayed because of COVID 19. It happened on a local level and it happened in ways that affected every single one of us. Mainly this included live broadcast sports with and without an audience, and the shooting and filming of TV shows and movies due to the need to social distance and the lack of ability to travel. This means that a wrench got put in the plans for a lot of the things we were excited for… some of them got postponed indefinitely and SOME of them have found their way to get back in the works like, NOW.

One of these things that is about to be back in the works is the ‘Friends’ reunion that we were promised what seems like lifetimes ago. I don’t know what kind of fan this makes me, but if you’re anything like me, you may have even forgotten that this was supposed to happen. It was the loveliest reminder ever, though, when David Schwimmer (aka ROSS GELLER) came out of the wood work and filled us in on the fact that it’s going to happen for sure, and it’ll be next month. Oh baby, they have not forgotten about us.

I’m so curious as to where the characters are going to be portrayed to be now at this point in their lives, and you just KNOW Jennifer Anniston has aged like a fine wine so I can’t wait to see where she’s at. Oh man, now the waiting game continues… but I guarantee you it’ll all be SO worth the wait. Fingers crossed we can get our hands on this reunion special sooner than later.