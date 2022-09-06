Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine?!?!

Harry Styles made his major movie debut in "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice Film Festival this weekend but everyone is talking about the drama that happened off the screen. It appears that as he was making his way to his seat, he spat on Chris Pine. Here's the video:

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

It's hard to tell, as you can't really see anything fly from Harry's mouth, but Chris DEFINITELY reacts to something! Now, a little bit of context should be given here. The two actors are in the movie together and Pine was sitting next to the director of the movie, who is also Harry's girlfriend Olivia Wilde. There has been a TON of drama surrounding the movie, including a falling out between Wilde and the lead actress of the film Florence Pugh, and it seems earlier in the day during an interview that Chris took Pugh's side in everything. There's also this video of Chris Pine appearing to be cringing at Harry speaking about the film! OMG. All the things. What do you think? Were droplets exchanged? Legit Beef? Publicity Stunt?