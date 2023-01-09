iHeartRadio
DID YOU KNOW CALGARY HAS ICE SKATING TRAILS?!


Calgary is home to a 730 metre ice skating trail connected to a skating rink located in North Glenmore Park.

Hockey sticks and nets, toboggans, sleds and are not allowed on the ice.

 

 

A fan favourite is the 1.6 kilometre skating trail located in Bowness Park

Rentals provided by the University of Calgary Outdoor Centre (rental availability may differ from skating hours)

Hockey sticks and nets, toboggans and sleds are not allowed on the ice.

 

Helmets are strongly encouraged.

