DID YOU KNOW?: Jack from This is Us got his start on Fresh Prince?!

Milo Ventimiglia is the first celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. These days we all love him as Jack Pearson on This is Us, we were obsessed with him on Gilmore Girls and Heroes, but his career has spanned nearly 30 years! Did you know he made his debut on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with a one liner?! MIND BLOWN!

In a super precious move, Milo’s star is actually right next to Mandy Moore’s, so Jack and Rebecca Pearson will be together for eternity, even after the show wraps up this spring! Catch a new episode of This is Us tonight on CTV.

Was fun to watch my guy @MiloVentimiglia get his well deserved star on Hollywood Blvd today. Fun fact for future tourists: his star is right next to @TheMandyMoore’s! pic.twitter.com/T7qHp4PS1K — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 10, 2022

Already blushing just watching this. The #ThisIsUsFinalChapter continues Tuesday 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/VPKVSaHCp9 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 7, 2022

More on Milo's incredible career:

From ‘Gilmore Girls’ to ‘This Is Us,’ Milo Ventimiglia Worked for the Walk of Fame https://t.co/sOBp8tZFMn — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2022

Speaking of Fresh Prince, We’re getting our first look at the reboot and it looks a LOT different than what we’re used to seeing. The show has been completely reimagined as from a dramatic angle and was actually picked up by NBC and Fresh Prince from a fan fiction short film that came out in 2019. The original creator of Bel-Air stays on as director and Will Smith, who discovered the film and thought it was a pretty good idea, is executive producer. The show features all of the characters we know and love, but they are all very dark and brooding. Basically, think the Riverdale treatment of the bright and shiny Archies Comics!

You know the Banks family, but not like this. From executive producer Will Smith and Westbrook - #BelAirPeacock is streaming February 13. 🚕 Let's go home. pic.twitter.com/r6LD6y2yK3 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 10, 2022

This season of the Bachelor is already making its run for the most dramatic season ever. There are TWO villains so far: Shanae, who was bullying another woman in the house because she has ADHD.

Me waiting for Shanae to apologize to the ADHD community #thebachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/dhXkmPzJgT — Here for the Rosé Podcast (@here4therosepod) January 11, 2022

Copy and paste villains for this season. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/OabUG2Xkpq — Beer For The Right Reasons (@BeerRight) January 11, 2022

And Cassidy, who has confidence confused with just being flat out rude. In a first, one of the girls might not be safe even though she has rose! After finding out that Cassidy, who got the group date rose, was Facetiming with a Friends With Benefits RIGHT before the show, he asked host Jesse Palmer if anyone has ever taken a rose back! CUE CLIFFHANGER! We won’t find out what happens for two weeks since next Monday there’s an NFL game.

The twists and turns have only just begun. #TheBachelor is all-new tonight at 8/7c on ABC 🌹 pic.twitter.com/j31XNxUkuw — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 10, 2022

Oh, also, Hilary Duff was on the episode! She's so adorable!