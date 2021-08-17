Did You Know There's A T-Rex Corn Maze In Drumheller!

Hey friend, it’s coming down to the end of summer here and there might be a couple things you still need to cross off your bucket list and I have one you just might want to add if you haven’t seen this already. Now I know you’ve probably taken a trip to Drumheller and seen the badlands and with that comes the whole dinosaur theme throughout the city but did you know that they also have a t-rex shaped corn maze. It’s TRUE! Sunny Spot Corn Maze continues the dinosaur theme of Drumheller with a T-Rex corn maze and it doesn’t stop there. They also have a great garden market, food, and of course…the iconic corn maze that you came for. The maze also has a story to tell at every checkpoint throughout it which not only makes you want to go though it for the sole purpose of it being a T-Rex (which let’s get real was the selling point anyways) BUT you’re also getting some story time out of it too. Tickets are only $8 a person but if you want to become a pro at it and test your timing, maybe get faster and faster each time then the seasons pass at $50 might be for you. And that option even comes with an ice cream cone so there’s a sweet little incentive. It’s going down Wednesday- Monday all summer long at 5225 Highway 10 East Drumheller, AB. If you go check this out make sure you let us know how it was OR if you’re currently reading this and lost in the maze…help is on the way, dear!