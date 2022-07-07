DID YOU KNOW _______ WAS A CALGARY STAMPEDE PARADE MARSHAL?

Calgary has been very lucky over the years to have musicians, actors, olympians, and other famous figures lead the legendary Stampede Parade. This yeaer we have actor, producer, director, and musican Kevin Costner (recently known John Dutton on Yellowstone. But do you know some of the other Parade Marshals that we've had in the past?

Photo by @Calgary Stampede

2014 - William Shatner - Actor

Photo provided by: CTV Calgary

2004 - Darryl Sutter - Calgary Flames Coach

Photo provided by: CTV Calgary

2001 - Chris Hadfield - Astronaut

1998 - Sam Elliot - Actor

1993 - Christopher Reeve - Actor

1986 - Lanny McDonald - Calgary Flames Right Winger

1983 - Mickey and Minnie Mouse - Disney Entertainers

Photo provided by: CTV Calgary

1965 - Walt Disney - CEO, Disney Studios

Photo provided by: CTV Calgary

1923 - Guy Weadick - Founder of the Calgary Stampede

Want to see the FULL list of Parade Marshals over the years? Click here