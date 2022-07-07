DID YOU KNOW _______ WAS A CALGARY STAMPEDE PARADE MARSHAL?
Calgary has been very lucky over the years to have musicians, actors, olympians, and other famous figures lead the legendary Stampede Parade. This yeaer we have actor, producer, director, and musican Kevin Costner (recently known John Dutton on Yellowstone. But do you know some of the other Parade Marshals that we've had in the past?
Photo by @Calgary Stampede
2014 - William Shatner - Actor
Photo provided by: CTV Calgary
2004 - Darryl Sutter - Calgary Flames Coach
Photo provided by: CTV Calgary
2001 - Chris Hadfield - Astronaut
1998 - Sam Elliot - Actor
1993 - Christopher Reeve - Actor
1986 - Lanny McDonald - Calgary Flames Right Winger
1983 - Mickey and Minnie Mouse - Disney Entertainers
Photo provided by: CTV Calgary
1965 - Walt Disney - CEO, Disney Studios
Photo provided by: CTV Calgary
1923 - Guy Weadick - Founder of the Calgary Stampede
