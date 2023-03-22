DID YOU KNOW YOU CAN CLIMB THE CALGARY TOWER?!

Every Tuesday in the month of March, you are welcome to climb the 802 stairs to the top of the Calgary Tower!

"Calling all fitness enthusiasts, The 802 Challenge is back by popular demand! We will open our legendary stairwell to the public each Tuesday in March from 4pm-7pm. Come for a leisurely climb or test your mettle with multiple laps. Come for the climb and stay for the breathtaking view. Admission is $10, tickets are available at the Calgary Tower upon arrival. "

FUN FACT: The Calgary Tower is home to the tallest gallery in the west!