Didja Hear?! Three Super Positive Calgary Stories

DIDJA HEAR? The City of Calgary is lowering the speed limit on all residential streets as of May 31st. There's already signs starting to pop up educating drivers about the change that's to come, so it's probably a good idea to get yourself used to driving a little bit slower! The current speed limit is 50, it'll soon be 40 km, so just slightly faster than you're already used to driving through school zones!

DIDJA HEAR? Tourism Alberta has released the most Instagram Worthy spots around Calgary! The Top 10 list is co-signed by Neil Zeller, one of Calgary's greatest photographers that you've definitely seen show up on Instagram. When you look at these spots, you may have never been there, but you'll recognize them from social media for sure! Not only does this list tell you WHERE to go, but it also tells you the best time of day to go for the most ideal lighting! AMAZING life hack!

DIDJA HEAR? The City of Calgary has launched a new campaign to support those struggling with Mental Health and Addiction. The Connect the Dots Sticker Campaign features decals that you can print off at home OR grab from the library and other city buildings, depending of course on what's open. On the City of Calgary Website they say "This strategy and action plan are about helping Calgarians to find hope and support. We all need help and support at various times throughout our lives. While one in five Calgarians both young and old alike will experience a mental health issue or prolonged illness in their lifetime, five in five Calgarians can help make life better. This strategy views health in a holistic way; including body, mind and spirit; knowing that belonging and connection are vital to our health." Such a simple way to show your support for others and remind them that help is out there.

