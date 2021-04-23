Didja Hear?! Three Super Positive Calgary Stories

DIDJA HEAR?

That you can actually golf this weekend? You’re probably looking out your window seeing the snow and saying…no way, that was last week! But Hotel Arts has set up an indoor clubhouse where players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage and bring their own clubs to golf more than 20 simulated courses. With Calgary's unpredictable weather, it's so great to have an option to play indoors!

DIDJA HEAR?

You can hire a mobile drag show to surprise your mom for Mother's Day! Hire Heels YYC is BACK! The amazing creation from the Nuff Sisters- Farrah and Nada- brought so much joy to Calgarians last spring and summer and they're kicking the season off by bringing that fun to Calgary moms! These queens will be performing show May 7th-9th that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own lawn, COVID safe as these performers take the pandemic very seriously and will be following AHS guidelines.

DIDJA HEAR?

Workers at an ammonite mine in Southern Alberta found a pretty cool fossil this week! The Plesiosaur Fossil is estimated to be 75 million years old and according to one of the head researchers at the Royal Tyrell Museum says it's an incredibly rare find! The Plesiosaur had a large body, four paddle-like flippers, a short rail, a long neck and a small head! Researchers say it's likely this Plesiosaur was a teenager. It appears to be about seven meters long, half of that being the neck.