Didja Hear? Three Super Positive Calgary Stories!

DIDJA HEAR?

Dinny the Dinosaur is getting some major upgrades! The oldest dinosaur statue at the zoo has been cracking and peeling for a while now and he’ll be getting some much needed maintenance. Dinny has been at the zoo since the 1940’s and two years ago, the zoo spent $200,000 reinforcing Dinny's neck and rear left leg, but now they’re hoping for help to repair his surface and are doing a fundraising campaign. Dinny has been through a lot- in the 2013 flood, the waters came up to his neck! -Danaye

DIDJA HEAR?

About the Goose Family living at the library? Now…you might be asking…why is a Family of Geese hanging around or living at the Downtown Library a “Feel Good Story?” I mean Canada Geese are kind of mean. They poop everywhere. Yes that’s true…but think about the people who work there! The Library has been opened and closed so many times in the last year this gives employees something to look forward to! And there’s even glass separating them so there’s no chance of Goose aggression in the workplace. Yay for this fun, local Family who’ve moved into a new place this spring. -Tyler

DIDJA HEAR?

About the 84 year old woman spreading feel good vibes in Calgary? If you’re driving through Bridgeland, Helen Jusic is the lady waving at cars and sending virtual hugs. Helen had been experiencing bad anxiety attacks…and calls this her therapy. People are actually going out of their way to drive through Bridgeland to try to catch Helen when she's out. -Fuzzy

