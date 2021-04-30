DIDJA HEAR? Three Super Positive Calgary Stories!

Didja Hear?

The Drive In at Grey Eagle Casino is getting fired up next weekend and they have some SUPER fun events planned! Like a typical Drive in, they’ll be playing tons of movies, something for everyone from Disney Classics like Finding Nemo to Classic Classics likes Dazed and Confused and Scarface. They’ve also got live music events coming up, like an Eagles Tribute band and Men Without Hats. I think the thing that is the most exciting is CAR-AOKE…. I can’t be the only who has severely missed karaoke since the start of COVID. Now you’ve got the chance to sing in front of a crowd of cars on stage! AH! SO SO EXCITING! Get all the info here!

DIDJA HEAR?

Next week there’s gonna be a new place to get ice cream! The Pioneer on Stephen Ave has announced they’re opening a summer pop up ice cream shop called Lanny Boy. The cool thing is that Lanny Boy comes with a dog-friendly patio. And they open next Wednesday...and will be open from noon to 8…Wednesdays through Sundays till September.