DO NOT WATCH THE NEW WINNIE THE POOH HORROR MOVIE TRAILER

WinnieThePooh

When we we first heard that the story of Winnie the Pooh was being made into a horror movie, I think most of us thought that this HAD to be fake! There's no way someone could twist the beautiful story of Christopher Robin and his precious little friends Winnie, Piglet, Eeyore and Rabbit into something so malicious and graphic, right?!?!

Well, we were wrong. Honestly, I highly recommend you DON'T watch the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but if you're like me and you can't help yourself, here it is:

 

