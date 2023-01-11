DO THIS TO PREVENT YOUR CATALYTIC CONVERTOR FROM BEING STOLEN IN YYC!

YOU can now protect yourself from getting your catalytic convertor stolen.

Head to KAL-TIRE and have your convertor engraved with your VIN number.

The project, a partnership between Calgary Police and Kal Tire, was announced on January 11, 2023 and launched the same day!

The engraving can be done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.

The cost of the hour-long service is $40 and incudes a free visual tire and brake inspection.

Customers will also receive two small window decals that indicate the catalytic converter has been engraved with the vehicle’s VIN..