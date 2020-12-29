Doing This Can Help You Stop Holding Onto The Past

We all know the New Year is coming up and let’s get real we probably have a mixed bag of feelings about it. I think the one thing we can agree on coming into the New Year is that most of us tend to look back on the previous years of our life and reflect. We look at the good, bad, happy, ugly moments and see how we’ve grown, where we can improve and what kind of intentions we’d like to set for the coming year. No surprise… this year is different. It’s a hard year to look back on because realistically we shouldn’t have many expectations, we dealt with the absolute unexpected and did the best we could with what we had. Congrats, you made it!

However, something I think you could do if you’re interested is this exercise I tried last night. And honestly, it felt GREAT! I saw a friend post about this and their post said that you should write down everything you want to let go of and then burn it. So last night I sat there and really thought about the things in my life that I’d like to let go of. People, ideas, judgement, things like that. But make it specific, this is key. Then went outside and burnt it (ps. if you do this be safe). Not only did it feel good to check in with myself and look into what I REALLY wanted to let go of in my life and put more positive energy towards but lighting a piece of paper on fire with things that maybe had power over you once upon a time didn’t feel too bad either. Give it a go (safely of course) and let’s follow up with each other and see how it went! Good luck!