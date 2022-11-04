iHeartRadio
Don't miss this new holiday festival of lights in Calgary!

222

This year Calgary has a brand new Christmas Festival to check out at the Nutrien Western Event Centre.

 

Glow YYC Presents: Christmas Around The World

Celebrate Christmnas magic in China, India, The Netherland's, Mexico, France and england, all in one night. Under the glow of a million twinkle lights. Over 70,000 square feet to explore all indoors!

 

 

Dont forget to stop by the North Pole for a visit with Saint Nick himself. Tons of great photo opportunities.

 

 

Merry Maker's Market-

Do some holiday shopping while exploring 65 local vendors.

 

 

Fun for the kids-

Bouncy farm, Train ride LED hopscotch & swings and even a childrens play park!

 

All event / ticket information is at glowyyc.ca

 

 

