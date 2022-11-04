Don't miss this new holiday festival of lights in Calgary!
This year Calgary has a brand new Christmas Festival to check out at the Nutrien Western Event Centre.
Glow YYC Presents: Christmas Around The World
Celebrate Christmnas magic in China, India, The Netherland's, Mexico, France and england, all in one night. Under the glow of a million twinkle lights. Over 70,000 square feet to explore all indoors!
Dont forget to stop by the North Pole for a visit with Saint Nick himself. Tons of great photo opportunities.
Merry Maker's Market-
Do some holiday shopping while exploring 65 local vendors.
Fun for the kids-
Bouncy farm, Train ride LED hopscotch & swings and even a childrens play park!
All event / ticket information is at glowyyc.ca