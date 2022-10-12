Drake Throws Son Super-Hero Themed Birthday Party

Drake's little guy Adonis turned 5 and was thrown a Super Hero Party this past weekend to celebrate the occasion!

Drake posted photos from the party that took place at an arcade that you just know Drake rented the entire place for! During his Superhero themed party, Adonis met Spider-Man! Drake posted a bunch of photos and it looks like such a fun party! Think Drake spent hours on Pinterest trying to find cute ideas for the event like so many of us parents do? No? He hired someone to put this all together? haha Either way, the photos are so fun!