Dress Like Elvis On January 8th And Ski For Less At Sunshine Village!

Love Elvis? Know Someone Who Does? Don’t Know Elvis? K what about skiing for cheapo at sunshine on Thursday?



YA GOTTA BE IN THERE SOMEWHERE!! Well to celebrate the kings birthday on January 8th Sunshine is offering lift tickets for $75 to those who dress like Elvis from HEAD TO TOE!!



Apparently Elvis having a winter birthday would always make a ski trip tradition to celebrate so Sunshine wanted to keep the tradition going! While saving you a pretty penny too!! Pretty rad hey??



CHECK OUT SUNSHINES WEBSITE FOR DETAILS



Not to mention how much damn fun this would be!! And now since holidays are over AND midweek, chances are the mountain will be much quieter as well so you can be nice and safely distanced from others!!



also MY GOD WHAT A BABE



